Planning permission granted for £30m development neighbouring Aylesbury

A developer has been granted permission to construct a new industrial site near Aylesbury with a gross development value of around £30 million.

Developer, Chancerygate, will construct a Grade A industrial and warehousing space totalling 164,765 square feet in Aston Clinton.

Called Vantage 41, the speculative development will comprise 16 units ranging from 4,758 square feet to 43,357 square feet available on a leasehold basis.

Vantage 41 in Aston Clinton

Construction is scheduled to start soon, developers hope to finish the project before the end of the year.

Chancerygate has appointed A&H Construction as the main contractor.

Located on College Road North, adjacent to Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar dealerships, the development provides quick access to the A41 and Junction 20 on the M25.

Chancerygate development manager, Matthew Young, said: “We’re very pleased to have secured planning consent to deliver Vantage 41. Since acquiring the site last February, interest for new build Grade A industrial units has only intensified as demand continues to outstrip supply.

“Vantage 41 will provide businesses within Buckinghamshire and surrounding areas with the opportunity to relocate, expand or consolidate.

“The development will be built according to Chancerygate’ s high sustainability standards providing occupiers with energy saving benefits.