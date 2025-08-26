A Buckinghamshire council committee will decide whether to approve plans for up to 390 homes on the edge of Princes Risborough.

The hybrid application, submitted by Bloor Homes and local landowners, seeks outline planning permission for the development on land between Longwick Road and Mill Lane. The site forms part of the town’s major expansion area, earmarked in the Wycombe District Local Plan for around 2,500 new homes.

Planning officers have recommended the scheme for approval, subject to a legal agreement and conditions.

They concluded the development is policy-compliant, would not cause severe traffic impacts, and would deliver benefits such as affordable housing, green space and infrastructure contributions.

Masterplan view of the site (Credit: Savills)

But the application has been called in for debate at the Strategic Sites Planning Committee after ward Councillors Matthew Walsh and Gary Hall raised objections.

Both Conservative councillors criticised the scheme, citing traffic concerns and a lack of compliance with local policies.

Cllr Walsh said: “I feel that it is not policy compliant and despite years of work providing suitable mitigation measures which were signed off by the Leadership of the Wycombe District Council have not been referenced.

“This is the first application for the Expansion Area and fails to meet the agreed objectives.

“Traffic in Mill Lane, Askett and the Tesco roundabout has not been addressed In its current form the application fails to comply with policy, is detrimental to the existing residents of Risborough.”

Cllr Hall added: “The plan in its current form is not acceptable to the local community. The proposals for access from the site onto Mill Lane would alter the semi-rural nature of the area and increase traffic flows considerably on what is a narrow rural lane totally unsuitable for any larger volumes of traffic than currently generated.

“The proposals would urbanise the Mill Lane / Crowbrook area considerably and would potentially affect the Alscot conservation area.”

Princes Risborough Town Council has also recommended refusal, warning that the scheme lacks promised traffic deterrence measures.

Councillors fear this could encourage unsafe “rat running” through Mill Lane, Crowbrook Road and Askett, affecting conservation areas and school walking routes.

The site currently consists of six agricultural fields, mainly used as pasture. A public right of way runs across it from Westmead to a pedestrian railway crossing.

In its design and access statement, Bloor Homes said the development would create “a place of high quality” with a sensitive approach to landscape.

Nearly half of the new homes, 48 per cent, would be classed as affordable, with most available for rent, under conditions attached to the scheme.

It said: “A clear vision has been developed for this application which seeks to maximise the opportunities offered by the site and its context to create a place of high quality that is responsive to the identity of the local area.”