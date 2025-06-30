Pinewood Studios launches application for £1 billion data centre in Buckinghamshire

A major film company has submitted plans to substantially increase its presence in Buckinghamshire.

Pinewood Studios, which has a studio space near Iver Heath in Buckinghamshire, announced plans to build a £1 billion data centre by its current site.

Major A-list actors have filmed massive television series and movies at the studio space in Bucks and now the Hollywood company wants to add a date centre at the site.

In the application, which has been sent to Bucks Council for validation, plans for a complex which would cost over £1 billion have been revealed. Pinewood Studios also states that the project would cover a 55,030 square metre area and the new centre would be a state-of-the-art development.

An artist's impression of part of the site

Within the plans that were released on Friday the production company also disclosed details of a 60-acre nature reserve, six-acre community garden and learning space that would be created alongside the technology complex.

Pinewood Studios chief executive, David Conway, said: “Our proposed plan for a data centre on the land to the South of Pinewood Studios is in alignment with the critical infrastructure needs identified by the Government. The significant investment will bring jobs and additional benefits to the local community with the delivery of a nature reserve, community gardens and learning space.”

Pinewood Studios hopes to have an idea as to whether the project will be authorised by the end of 2025.

Pinewood Studios is perhaps best known globally for its work on the James Bond film franchise where large parts of the ever-popular spy series continue to be filmed.