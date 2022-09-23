Pictures show one of the cheapest four-bedroom homes available to purchase in Aylesbury
An Aylesbury property containing four bedrooms is available for purchase at well under £300,000.
The home is located on Chalgrove Walk, and sits less than half a mile from Aylesbury’s train and bus station.
Two schools are also situated within half a mile of the property.
As well as four bedrooms the home contains three bathrooms and two reception rooms.
While the home is advertised as available for £275,000 it can only be purchased via online auction.
Woodholls advises that terms and conditions apply.
Previously, the building was used as a home with multiple occupants its licence expired, but Woodholls reports this could potentially be reinstated if the new owners want to go down that route.
In its old guise the home had six bedrooms, another key feature is a large summer house with additional storage space.
Owners will also inherit a driveway with parking space and a private garden.
The home can be viewed in more detail via the below photo gallery: