Pictures show one of the cheapest four-bedroom homes available to purchase in Aylesbury

Currently, the home can be viewed on Zoopla, and is up for sale through Woodholls for £275,000.

The home is located on Chalgrove Walk, and sits less than half a mile from Aylesbury’s train and bus station.

Two schools are also situated within half a mile of the property.

As well as four bedrooms the home contains three bathrooms and two reception rooms.

While the home is advertised as available for £275,000 it can only be purchased via online auction.

Woodholls advises that terms and conditions apply.

Previously, the building was used as a home with multiple occupants its licence expired, but Woodholls reports this could potentially be reinstated if the new owners want to go down that route.

In its old guise the home had six bedrooms, another key feature is a large summer house with additional storage space.

Owners will also inherit a driveway with parking space and a private garden.

The home can be viewed in more detail via the below photo gallery:

1. Living room? Open ground floor space that could be converted into a living room. Photo: Woolholls Photo Sales

2. Bathroom One of three bathrooms in the property. Photo: Woolholls Photo Sales

3. Bedroom One of four bedrooms in the property, previously the house was used as a six-bedroom property. Photo: Woolholls Photo Sales

4. Utilities room The utilities room, which also has a dining area. Photo: Woolholls Photo Sales