Pictures of six-bedroom Aylesbury home valued at over £1m with vast private garden

Tim Russ and Company is looking to sell the grand family home that is located in Lower Road, Stoke Mandeville.

Viewings of the Aylesbury home can be arranged on Zoopla here, it also contains three bathrooms and reception rooms.

Estate agents have revealed that the new home was built 16 years ago and say it balances traditional quality and contemporary style.

Tim Russ and Company says: “The well-proportioned accommodation is beautifully presented and works simply perfectly for the growing family, with everyone being able to enjoy their own space.”

It has also been highlighted that the home is within a mile of the nearest railway station and four schools are located nearby.

You can take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below gallery:

1 . Kitchen The open plan kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has been fitted with a full range of Miele integrated appliances including induction hob, steam oven, fan and conventional ovens. Photo: Tim Russ and Co Photo Sales

2 . Garden The private gardens cover about 0.4 acres. Photo: Tim Russ and Co Photo Sales

3 . Utility room The utility room is also fitted with its own cooking appliances. Photo: Tim Russ and Co Photo Sales