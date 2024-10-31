The home is up for sale in Aylesburyplaceholder image
Pictures of six-bedroom Aylesbury home valued at over £1m with vast private garden

By James Lowson
Published 31st Oct 2024, 12:09 BST
A six-bedroom property has been put up for sale in Aylesbury with a valuation of £1,275,000.

Tim Russ and Company is looking to sell the grand family home that is located in Lower Road, Stoke Mandeville.

Viewings of the Aylesbury home can be arranged on Zoopla here, it also contains three bathrooms and reception rooms.

Estate agents have revealed that the new home was built 16 years ago and say it balances traditional quality and contemporary style.

Tim Russ and Company says: “The well-proportioned accommodation is beautifully presented and works simply perfectly for the growing family, with everyone being able to enjoy their own space.”

It has also been highlighted that the home is within a mile of the nearest railway station and four schools are located nearby.

You can take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below gallery:

The open plan kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has been fitted with a full range of Miele integrated appliances including induction hob, steam oven, fan and conventional ovens.

1. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has been fitted with a full range of Miele integrated appliances including induction hob, steam oven, fan and conventional ovens. Photo: Tim Russ and Co

The private gardens cover about 0.4 acres.

2. Garden

The private gardens cover about 0.4 acres. Photo: Tim Russ and Co

The utility room is also fitted with its own cooking appliances.

3. Utility room

The utility room is also fitted with its own cooking appliances. Photo: Tim Russ and Co

One of three reception rooms in the property. This room has an open fire to keep families toasty.

4. Living room

One of three reception rooms in the property. This room has an open fire to keep families toasty. Photo: Tim Russ and Co

