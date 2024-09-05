Pictures of £900k four-bedroom, recently-built home up for sale in Aylesbury

Tim Russ Estate Agents is looking to sell a recently-constructed home in Tring Road that can be viewed on Zoopla.

According to the company, the home was built 15 years ago with an emphasis on recreating styles made popular in the 1930s blended with a modern style.

Key features listed by the estate agents, who have valued the property at £895,000, include four large bedrooms, one of which is en-suite, a spacious living room with a fireplace, and a luxurious family bathroom with a bath and separate shower facilities.

As well as the four bedrooms, the home has two reception rooms, and two bathrooms in total. Other key features a new owner will inherit are a lawned rear garden, a garage and paved driveway, and an open plan kitchen and dining area.

Four schools are within half a mile of the property that is also under two miles from the nearest railway station.

To take a closer look at the home, interested parties can click through the below gallery:

1 . Dining area The dining area which connects with the open plan kitchen. The kitchen is fitted with an excellent range of units with soft close doors and drawers, granite work surfaces and integrated appliances including an induction hob, extractor, double oven, microwave, warming drawer, freezer, dishwasher and two fridge drawers, Tim Russ says. Photo: Tim Russ Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Garden The lawned garden includes a patioed area and flower and herbaceous beds. Photo: Tim Russ Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Living room One of the features highlighted by estate agents is the large living room which contains an attractive fireplace. Photo: Tim Russ Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen A closer look at the modern kitchen. Photo: Tim Russ Estate Agents Photo Sales