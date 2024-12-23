Pictures of £2.6m 18th century former farmhouse with swimming pool up for sale in Tring

Broadmead Farm has been converted from a farmhouse into a five-bedroom property which is located in Long Marsworth.

Savills is selling the property and it can be seen in full here on Zoopla.

Estate agents have praised its wonderful rural setting located by the Chilterns and near to prosperous villages like Wingrave and Cheddington.

Savills says the home has undergone an extensive programme of internal redevelopment and reconfiguration.

New owners will also inherit an on-site swimming pool situated in the home’s grounds. It has also been revealed that the building was constructed in the 18th and 19th century and maintains decorations associated with those periods.

As well as five bedrooms, the home has bathrooms, and five reception rooms. There are four schools within four miles of the property and the nearest railway station is roughly two miles away.

You can take a closer look at the home by clicking through the below gallery:

1 . Kitchen The kitchen itself has been extensively remodelled with a contemporary take on a classic farmhouse design and comprises an extensive range of wall, base and full-height larder style units along with a matching central island and bay window seating, Savills says. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Living room Savills describes it as a generous formal living room with feature brick fireplace and inset wood burning stove. The living room in turn opens into a triple aspect family room by way of an open single step square archway. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Living room Savills says the grounds themselves have been extensively landscaped to provide beautifully arranged formal gardens mainly laid to lawn with an abundance of well stocked beds and seating areas from which to enjoy them. Photo: Savills Photo Sales