Pictures of £1.25m Aylesbury Vale 17th century property up for sale

By James Lowson
Published 30th Sep 2024, 13:39 BST
A 17th century property with an annex remains up for sale in the Aylesbury Vale area.

Hamptons is looking for potential buyers interested in a five-bedroom build that it has valued at £1,250,000.

It is located in School Lane, Weston Turville, and can be viewed in greater detail on Zoopla here.

Estate agents have highlighted that the home located on the edge of the village, offers picturesque views of the Chilterns, and has a meticulously landscaped garden.

A new owner will also inherit an annex and the main property contains five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and four reception rooms.

Three schools are located within a mile of the property, which is also roughly one mile from the nearest train station.

Another feature highlighted by Hamptons is the home’s historic inglenook fireplaces and beams.

Take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below gallery:

The sitting is another of the four reception rooms a new owner will inherit.

1. Sitting room

The sitting is another of the four reception rooms a new owner will inherit. Photo: Hamptons

The beamed and vaulted living room contains inglenook fireplace.

2. Living room

The beamed and vaulted living room contains inglenook fireplace. Photo: Hamptons

The dining room has exposed beams to the ceiling and is one of many eating spaces in the home.

3. Dining room

The dining room has exposed beams to the ceiling and is one of many eating spaces in the home. Photo: Hamptons

The kitchen has Shaker-style units, a central island, a range of built-in appliances and space for a breakfast/dining area, Hamptons says.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has Shaker-style units, a central island, a range of built-in appliances and space for a breakfast/dining area, Hamptons says. Photo: Hamptons

