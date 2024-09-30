Pictures of £1.25m Aylesbury Vale 17th century property up for sale

Hamptons is looking for potential buyers interested in a five-bedroom build that it has valued at £1,250,000.

It is located in School Lane, Weston Turville, and can be viewed in greater detail on Zoopla here.

Estate agents have highlighted that the home located on the edge of the village, offers picturesque views of the Chilterns, and has a meticulously landscaped garden.

A new owner will also inherit an annex and the main property contains five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and four reception rooms.

Three schools are located within a mile of the property, which is also roughly one mile from the nearest train station.

Another feature highlighted by Hamptons is the home’s historic inglenook fireplaces and beams.

Take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below gallery:

