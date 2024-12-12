Pictures of contemporary £1.2m six-bedroom property entering the market in Aylesbury

Tim Russ and Company is looking for prospective owners interested in living in a large home located on Lower Road in Stoke Mandeville.
Built in the last 20 years, the home has been praised for its modern open plan and kitchen, as well as its study areas and large landscaped garden.
Interested parties can take a closer look at the home on Zoopla. It has a £1,275,000 asking price, set by estate agents.
As well as six bedrooms, the home has three bathrooms, and three reception rooms, plus a utility area and space that can be converted into a home office.
There is a nearby primary school and it is within walking distance of the nearest railway station.
Vehicles can be parked in a private garage and estate agents believe the rear garden covers 0.4 acres in total.
Tim Russ and Company says: “This property offers a great balance of traditional quality and contemporary style.”
You can take a closer look at the home by clicking through the below gallery: