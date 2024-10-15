Pictures of Aylesbury's newest superstore offering variety of international spices
Last week, Aylesbury Town Council’s deputy mayor, Councillor Nidhi Mehta, opened Salt and Spices Superstore at 47 High Street.
It is described as a shop that sells Asian, Oriental, African, Caribbean, and Mediterranean food, including fresh Halal meat and green groceries.
The new store is run by Harpal Dhillon and Suyashi Prrasad Dhillon, they have over 20 years combined experience in the retail industry.
Currently, friends and family are helping the couple run the store, but new staff are undergoing training at the moment.
Elsewhere in the UK, the Dhillons run another shop, but they are treating the Salt and Spices Superstore as its own franchise.
Suyashi told The Bucks Herald: “People have been coming in and they have been quite delighted with the size of the store and all the products that have got in. We have a huge variety of Asian products: spices, lentils, fruits and vegetables, and now our fresh meat is also open.
"We are bringing much more variety we have got stuff from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and then we’ve got some Korean, Chinese, and Filipino products as well. We’ve got some products from African countries as well, like Metoke.”
Suyashi says the size of the vacant unit really appealed to her and her husband, as it was bigger than other sites that they had considered taking over.
They plan to stock the store full of items suitable for seasonal festivals. Suyashi added: “Now that we’ve opened it was Navratri so we had stuff for it and Diwali is coming up we’ve got Diyas and all those things people use for Diwali.
"As we progress whenever the other festivals will come we will try to bring everything that is needed to celebrate the festivals, be it Christmas or anything.”
Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Alan Sherwell said on Facebook: “This vibrant new store features a wonderful selection of foods from Asian, Oriental, African, Caribbean, and Mediterranean cuisines. I invite everyone to visit, meet the friendly team, and discover all the fantastic products they offer.”