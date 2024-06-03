Friars Square Shopping Centre booked a variety of entertainers for an event over the half term to raise funds for Emmett’s Genies.

At the Friday Funday £700 was raised for the charity which helps children with life-limiting conditions. Friars Square has doubled that amount, meaning £1,400 will go towards the Aylesbury-based not-for-profit organisation.

Families and shoppers could participate in craft workshops, witness free entertainment shows, and take pictures with performers at the shopping site.

Swank Street Theatre’s Adjudicators were on hand to keep the fun and games in order. While neon-clad roller skating 80s duo The SK8tees showed off their moves in a series of shows.

A Pixie Stomper and carnival stilt walkers also added to the fun vibes at the shopping hub.

Children also played a series of fairground games and made balloons at the workshop station. Members of Bucks Radio were there too, spinning the tunes and compering the day.

Friars Square has previously raised £800 for the charity and has pledged to raise £5,000 for the charity during 2024.

Friars Square manager Andy Margieson said: “What a brilliant day. I cannot thank our shoppers enough for their generosity. The £1,400 we raised today brings our total up to £2,200 and this will go towards the amazing work that Emmett’s Genies does supporting critically ill children and their families in Aylesbury.

“I’d also like to thank the team at Friars Square who worked really hard to make this event happen.”

Money from the fundraiser is going towards an ongoing project to create 150 hospital funpacks. And the charity is currently aiming to set up a VR headset lending library for children in hospital.

Balloon maker Millie pictured being crafty is six-year-old Millie

Centre manager Andy Margieson, Spiderman, Emmett and his mum Amy Scullard Friars Square is hoping to raise £5,000 for the charity

Balloons and Hawaiian shirts

The Swank Street Theatre's Adjudicators! Sisters Millie (six) and Darcie (three) meet the Swank Street Theatre's Adjudicators!