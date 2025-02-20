Friars Square Shopping Centre has shared some of the photos taken during its free half term event held this week.

A dinosaur day was organised at the popular shopping site with families given an opportunity to enjoy a series of free dinosaur-themed shows.

There was also a free craft workshop, where youngsters could create their own prehistoric creatures.

For the event a giant replica tyrannosaurus rex was booked, he is affectionately named Rex, and stands at 17 ft tall, and towered over families throughout the shopping venue.

A spokesperson for the central Aylesbury venue said: “Rex brought his prehistoric charm to Friars Square as he roamed through the

shopping centre, popping his head into various shops surprising staff. The cheeky theropod performed four exciting shows throughout the day alongside his ranger, captivating audiences with his lifelike movements and antics.”

Guests were also encouraged to take part in a interactive treasure trail, hunting for hidden dinosaur posters scattered throughout the centre’s stores.

Friars Square also welcomed the Pre Hee Men – a pair of zany cavemen driving a prehistoric car.

“We were thrilled to see so many families attending our dinosaur event today,” said Andy Margieson, centre manager at Friars Square. “Rex was a massive hit once again with both children and our retail staff.”

1 . Crafts Free workshops were held at the shopping site Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

2 . Out in the wild Photo from Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

3 . Cavemen The Pre Hee Men performed for families. Photo from Derek Pelling. Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

4 . In awe Taking a glimpse of the giant dinosaur. Photo from Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales