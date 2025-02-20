Rex is 17 ft tall. Photo from Derek Pelling.Rex is 17 ft tall. Photo from Derek Pelling.
Pictures from dinosaur day at Friars Square Shopping Centre in Aylesbury with giant replica t-rex

By James Lowson
Published 20th Feb 2025, 12:26 GMT
Pictures have been released from a free entertainment event held in a popular shopping centre in Aylesbury.

Friars Square Shopping Centre has shared some of the photos taken during its free half term event held this week.

A dinosaur day was organised at the popular shopping site with families given an opportunity to enjoy a series of free dinosaur-themed shows.

There was also a free craft workshop, where youngsters could create their own prehistoric creatures.

For the event a giant replica tyrannosaurus rex was booked, he is affectionately named Rex, and stands at 17 ft tall, and towered over families throughout the shopping venue.

A spokesperson for the central Aylesbury venue said: “Rex brought his prehistoric charm to Friars Square as he roamed through the

shopping centre, popping his head into various shops surprising staff. The cheeky theropod performed four exciting shows throughout the day alongside his ranger, captivating audiences with his lifelike movements and antics.”

Guests were also encouraged to take part in a interactive treasure trail, hunting for hidden dinosaur posters scattered throughout the centre’s stores.

Friars Square also welcomed the Pre Hee Men – a pair of zany cavemen driving a prehistoric car.

“We were thrilled to see so many families attending our dinosaur event today,” said Andy Margieson, centre manager at Friars Square. “Rex was a massive hit once again with both children and our retail staff.”

Free workshops were held at the shopping site

1. Crafts

Free workshops were held at the shopping site Photo: Derek Pelling

Photo from Derek Pelling

2. Out in the wild

Photo from Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling

The Pre Hee Men performed for families. Photo from Derek Pelling.

3. Cavemen

The Pre Hee Men performed for families. Photo from Derek Pelling. Photo: Derek Pelling

Taking a glimpse of the giant dinosaur. Photo from Derek Pelling

4. In awe

Taking a glimpse of the giant dinosaur. Photo from Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling

