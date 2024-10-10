Pictures from Aylesbury's newest bakery as store enjoys 'wonderful' opening week
On Saturday (5 October), Nafees Bakers and Sweets opened its latest store in Buckingham Street.
Aylesbury’s newest dessert store specialises in producing bespoke cakes and signature sweets and biscuits. Launched in Bradford in the 1970s, the company has expanded to open over 20 stores across Europe.
To assist with the opening, experienced staff from the Bradford business traveled down to help out. But a spokesperson from the company confirmed that five local hires have been made and the company will be looking to employ more people in the Buckinghamshire area.
On its opening day the first customers through the bakery’s doors were rewarded with goody bags. A ‘thank you’ event is planned for this Saturday (12 October), in recognition of the store’s warm reception from the local community, local officials are expected to attend the 3pm celebration.
A spokesperson for the company told The Bucks Herald: “It has been a wonderful first week and it is still going strong. The local community have supported us really positively. We want to thank the community for their generous welcome.”
Nafees Bakers and Sweets claims to be the biggest Asian confectionery producer in Europe. Early reports from the store state the hot food on offer such as samosas and pastries have also sold well. Nafees Bakers aims to provide cakes and treats at affordable prices and advises that all its goods are freshly made at its store. Its website can be found here.