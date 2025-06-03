Friars Square Shopping Centre in Aylesbury town centre hosted three free entertainment shows for families over the half term period.

It has been described as a fabulous day filled with balloons, giant cakes and sports activities.

Specialist children’s entertainer, Captain Calamity, hosted three balloon-filled shows at the shopping complex. His high-energy antics included balloon swallowing, magical balloon sculptures, custard pie throwing and a dragon puppet too. In the dramatic finale Captain Calamity climbed inside a giant six-foot balloon.

Sporting activities were led by Friars Square staff and included fun games such as the ever-popular splat the rat.

There was stilt walker Victoria Sponge who could be seen donning a giant three tiered cake in a brightly coloured costume. She was joined by the Liquorice All Sorts sporting huge sweets on their heads.

Children also got creative at a free craft workshop too. More information on events can be found on the shopping centre’s website and Facebook page.

Money raised from the games taking place at the shopping centre generated £200 which will go towards Emmett’s Genies. Emmett’s Genies is a charity which supports children with critical or life-limiting conditions and their families by hosting parties and unique events for them.

1 . Captain Calamity Captain Calamity performed three shows at the shopping site. Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

3 . Incredible Posing with the Hulk. Photo by Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales