The event, which ran from 11am to 3pm at Friars Square Shopping Centre, drew crowds of all ages, who got to enjoy a series of comedy and dance shows. Comedy duo Pete and Ged Moss from Bread and Butter Theatre delivered three shows filled with dancing, diablo and witty banter.

Fairplay Comedy introduced shoppers to Henrietta - a magical hen with a unique talent for laying chocolate eggs. Visitors were also charmed by giant Easter bunnies on stilts who roamed the Friars Square posing for photos with shoppers.

Children also participated in Easter-themed arts and crafts workshops where they could create their own colourful eggs, chicks, and bunny crafts to take home.

There was also an Easter trail for children to find clues hidden in the shop windows.

Fairplay Comedy A magical hen was providing special Easter gifts.

Chocolate eggs The comedy duo were handing out chocolate eggs to lucky customers.

Crafts Children participated in crafts workshops.

Pete and Ged Moss from Bread and Butter Theatre They performed three times at the shopping venue.