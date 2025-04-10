The large bunnies posed for photos with shoppers. Photo from Derek PellingThe large bunnies posed for photos with shoppers. Photo from Derek Pelling
Pictures: Families enjoy free Easter comedy shows at Friars Square Shopping Centre

By James Lowson
Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:04 BST
Several families flocked to Aylesbury yesterday to enjoy a series of free comedy events.

The event, which ran from 11am to 3pm at Friars Square Shopping Centre, drew crowds of all ages, who got to enjoy a series of comedy and dance shows. Comedy duo Pete and Ged Moss from Bread and Butter Theatre delivered three shows filled with dancing, diablo and witty banter.

Fairplay Comedy introduced shoppers to Henrietta - a magical hen with a unique talent for laying chocolate eggs. Visitors were also charmed by giant Easter bunnies on stilts who roamed the Friars Square posing for photos with shoppers.

Children also participated in Easter-themed arts and crafts workshops where they could create their own colourful eggs, chicks, and bunny crafts to take home.

There was also an Easter trail for children to find clues hidden in the shop windows.

A magical hen was providing special Easter gifts. Photo from Derek Pelling

1. Fairplay Comedy

A magical hen was providing special Easter gifts. Photo from Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling

The comedy duo were handing out chocolate eggs to lucky customers. Photo from Derek Pelling

2. Chocolate eggs

The comedy duo were handing out chocolate eggs to lucky customers. Photo from Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling

Children participated in crafts workshops. Photo from Derek Pelling

3. Crafts

Children participated in crafts workshops. Photo from Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling

They performed three times at the shopping venue. Photo from Derek Pelling

4. Pete and Ged Moss from Bread and Butter Theatre

They performed three times at the shopping venue. Photo from Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling

