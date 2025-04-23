Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pendley Manor has unveiled plans to expand its popular wedding and hotel site.

Plans have been developed to deliver a multi-million-pound investment to upgrade facilities at the site in Tring.

Included within the proposals, for which the luxury venue is seeking feedback, are projections for a new flexible events space which would accommodate weddings, corporate events, and private functions. This building, connecting to the hotel’s Harcourt Wing, is to replace the current ‘Rose Garden’ temporary marquee, the manor has revealed.

The events space would include a landscaped roof, and a new high-quality spa and leisure facilities, a new swimming pool would also be built.

An artist's impression of what the new block of rooms could look like

Pendley Manor also plans to rebuild its lodge building, which has been described as a historic gatehouse, that would provide a new social hub including an open kitchen which could be used for cooking classes and demonstrations, along with a flexible arts and crafts space.

The western side of the main hotel site, providing 40 new high quality rooms. The existing Harcourt Wing extension will be reconfigured to provide 23 additional new rooms, it has also been revealed.

It is hoped that with a greater number of beds and planned upgrades the popular wedding destination may also host more large scale events. In recent years Pendley Manor has hosted Chilfest and the Shakespeare Festival.

As part of the proposals Pendley Manor is submitting a biodiversity-led landscaping programme aimed at increasing the wider area’s suitability for walks and cycling.

An artist's impression of the new lodge

New parking will be introduced if plans are approved. This includes: new EV charging points, accessible bays, cycle parking, and guest spaces, it is anticipated that 70 new spots would be available in the car park in The Meadow part of the estate.

A drop-in exhibition has been organised and is open for the public to attend. It will take place at the Simon Suite, Pendley Manor Hotel off Cow Lane. People can also comment on the plans online here.

Chetan Bhanot, general manager of Pendley Manor Hotel said: “As a local employer and successful hotel, we are proud to be part of the community in Tring. Our new proposals signal a major investment into the hotel, which is intended to modernise and enhance our offer to guests through improved hotel space and outdoor areas. It would also enable us to further develop our business conference, wedding facilities and community event space, which provide vital revenue streams for the business.

“Pendley Manor is in an enchanting setting, and our sensitive designs are intended to add to the experience our visitors and the wider community expect. Subject to planning approval, works would be planned over several years to minimise the impact on our neighbours and hotel visitors.

“This package of improvements will help us to further grow our offer and help to secure the hotel’s long-term future success and further establish us as a key part of Tring’s social life.”

A planning application is being prepared for submission to Dacorum Borough Council. It is hoped that the hotel could remain open while the site is being upgraded.