Parish council raises alarm over planned 95-home development in Bucks village

The parish council representing a village in Buckinghamshire is trying to mobilise its residents to help block housing proposals in the area.

Marsh Gibbon Parish Council is asking for support opposing a 90-home housing development that would be constructed in land north of the village.

Catesby Estates wants to construct a development alongside a new orchard or allotment site in the area. Whilst not confirmed, the developer currently projects that 80% of the dwellings will be priced at affordable rates and 20% of the housing will be up for sale.

The company has submitted a planning application to Bucks Council, which can be viewed here.

The master plan submitted to the council

It will be located in land to the east of Station Road, and as part of the project, Catesby Estates would authorise improvements to the footway along the eastern edge of Station Road, construct a new path on Station Road, and improve the Milfield Avenue and Station Road junction.

Marsh Gibbon Parish Council says the scale of the development means it does not comply with the village’s neighbourhood plan, which caps housing projects at 25 dwellings. However, the housing company argues this is superseded by the fact the project would contribute towards Bucks Council’s Vale of Aylesbury Development Plan, to build over 30,000 homes during the 20-year period in Aylesbury, which concludes in 2031.

It is claimed that 95 residents objected to the scheme, and only one message of support was submitted on the planning portal, prior to Bucks Council removing that option from all applications.

Parish Councillors are concerned that the new neighbourhood would conflict with the village’s compact character and historic setting. Census data from 2021, recorded the overall village’s population at just 985.

Another criticism included in the parish council’s document to villagers states: “Our village plan prioritises smaller 2-3 bedroom homes, affordable housing, and homes for the elderly to meet local needs. The proposed development does not adequately address this requirement and fails to ensure that housing provision aligns with the needs of the community.”

The developer and council disagree on whether Marsh Gibbon can cope with the additional intake. A transport consultant has advised that more measures will also be needed in order to support the low amount of parking provision suggested, if the project is to be approved.

Further issues have been raised regarding the suitability of the project. The parish council is worried that construction will impact Swan Field and Moat Close, plus other habitats built in the area, which consists of four fields with hedgerows and a number of trees.

As part of the development, Catesby Estates says it will create a public open space, sustainable drainage system and associated infrastructure.

Reports submitted by the developer claim the project will be at least a 10% net gain in habitat units and hedgerow units. Catesby Estates adds that habitat retention, enhancement and creation is present throughout its plans.

The parish council has asked villagers to write to Bucks Council to oppose the scheme. A spokesperson said: “Marsh Gibbon is a unique and cherished village, and we must stand together to ensure that any future development is in keeping with our community’s character and needs.”