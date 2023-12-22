PACK & SEND launch Reindeer Race to raise money for The Trussell Trust

Reading-based business PACK & SEND have launched their Reindeer Race Christmas Challenge to raise vital funds for The Trussell Trust food bank charity. They started their project to raise over £1,500 for the foodbank network at the Wokingham branch of The Trussell Trust.

The Christmas Challenge will see reindeers despatched from PACK & SEND’s 22 Service Centres across the UK.

The local teams are challenged to forward the reindeer to a contact who is happy to support the fundraiser and will forward it to a new recipient. Each leg of the reindeer’s journey around the UK will be paid for by PACK & SEND with the sender making a voluntary donation in lieu of the delivery cost.

In addition, the Service Centre with the Reindeer that travels the furthest within the UK will get an extra £500 to donate to their local Trussell Trust foodbank.

Graeme Rhodes and Annette Medhurst

Graeme Rhodes, Head of Marketing at PACK & SEND said, “We were inspired this Christmas to raise some money for this good cause and decided to use our expertise in sending precious cargo swiftly and safely! We are sure that our PACK & SEND network and our customers will be supportive of the initiative, and we cannot wait to see how far our reindeers go.”

Annette Medhurst, Manager of the Trussell Trust foodbank in Wokingham said, “We are really pleased to hear that PACK & SEND have set up this fun Reindeer Race challenge to raise money for The Trussell Trust. Donations from individuals and businesses are vital to our operations as we provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty, and campaign for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

“Christmas can be a tough time of year for those living below the poverty line, and the team at Wokingham Foodbank and I welcome the help of local businesses like PACK & SEND. We look forward to tracking the progress of the reindeers in the run up to Christmas, and to working with Graeme and the team.”

