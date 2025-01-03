Owners of popular Aylesbury restaurant looking to sell business ahead of permanent move abroad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of a popular restaurant in Aylesbury have announced plans to sell the business.

This afternoon (3 January), the owners of Thailicious in Market Square, confirmed they are looking to sell.

For the past three years Bert Kaewwiset has run the restaurant in Aylesbury alongside his partner, previously they ran a street food service from their family home. They noted how it has now established itself as the highest rated Thai restaurant in Buckinghamshire.

Also they confirmed that they are looking to sell the Aylesbury-town centre unit for a small fee, but ideally to people willing to continue its legacy as a Thai food specialist venue.

The restaurant opened three years ago

Bert said on Facebook: “It is with a heavy heart that we would like to announce that the current iteration of Thailicious will end as the current owners are leaving the country for a new life in Thailand.”

In 2022, Bert explained to The Bucks Herald that Thailicious was determined to offer an authentic food option for Aylesbury residents. He mentioned the business’s emphasis on buying traditional ingredients for Thai meals from Thailand itself. He linked the business’s expansion and early popularity to its authenticity.

It is hoped that the business, which also has a three-bedroom flat above it, may appeal to new owners as it is almost fully-stocked and fully-staffed.

Bert added on Facebook: “Thailicious does not have any debts or outstanding credits with any suppliers. We have a long lease with a private owner that has treated us well.

"We spent over 100k putting everything together only a few years ago, and we are looking for a fraction of that back.

"We started out in our home kitchen in Berryfields during the lockdown days after posting pictures of some dishes on Facebook. We made a page and delivered food on the weekends. All we had was a small four-ring cooker, but we managed to sell a variety of dishes.”

Bert also mentioned the many great memories that he and his partner have made whilst running the restaurant in Aylesbury for three years. He said: “Since opening Thailicious, we've made so many new friends and acquaintances, while also receiving so much support from strangers that it was often overwhelming knowing that these people have your back. We've hosted big parties and gatherings from birthdays to funerals. We have so many stories from drunk customers to medical emergencies, but those events don't compare to the amount of love, laughter and happiness we've seen from customers. The fact that people loved our food so much gave us such an amazing feeling. We hope the story continues with another owner steering the ship.

"Despite being very busy on many occasions and serving thousands of customers, we've only ever had one main chef. Many of you have never met her, but her name is Mon. She's my partner and the amazing mother of our three young boys. She is the reason you've loved our food so much. She cooks almost every main dish on her own.”

Bert concluded by saying the couple will be closing the restaurant for good in six weeks if a new buyer cannot be found.