Owner receives outpouring of support after announcing closure of Aylesbury bakery
Just The Crust, located on Elmhurst Road is shutting its doors, two years after its opening in May 2022.
Since announcing the closure on Facebook, dozens of residents have expressed their sadness and appreciation for the staff at the Elmhurst store.
Owner, Paula Morrison, is now advertising the venue as available to lease for future commercial activities.
A spokesperson for the business said on Facebook yesterday (27 June): “It is with a very heavy heart that I must announce that Just the Crust will cease trading this week.
“I’d like to thank my staff and all of our loyal customers who have been extremely supportive. It’s been a pleasure working with you and serving you all over the past two years!
“Personally I’ve learnt a lot, made lifelong friendships and will cherish the memories. Please join us tomorrow for a huge sale on ice cream , smoothies, milkshakes & cake!”
Dozens of fans of the shop have taken to social media since the announcement. One said: “I was so sorry to hear this today and so sad for you Paula and your great team. I remember my first visit well and knew I’d found a real gem and have been back regularly enjoying every visit. The food is always great and I’ve tried a wide variety!”
Others referenced how they enjoyed visiting the venue for afternoon teas, or toasties. Further messages of thanks were sent to the business from volunteers and people who were supported by the Just The Crust when running charity ventures in Aylesbury.
Office for National Statistics data released last year, showed that a record number of businesses were closing for good across the UK.
Rising costs brought on in the cost of living crisis in 2021 and 2022 are often linked to the growing number of closures.
When Freya Jones closed her craft workshop business in Stoke Mandeville at the start of 2023. She listed Brexit, HS2, and Covid, as key factors as well as the cost of living crisis, when explaining that business was no longer sustainable.