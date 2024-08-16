Over 40 companies expected at special space industry event in Aylesbury Vale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special space industry gathering has been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale next month.

Leaders in space technology are coming to a special showcase at Westcott Venture Park on 19 September.

Bucks Council says over 40 businesses are set to be represented at the event discussing the future of the space industry.

Called, the Westcott Showcase, it is themed around accelerating space innovation, and will highlight the achievements of companies operating on-site alongside their products and services.

Looking at a test rocket at Westcott. The Westcott Showcase will provide an insight into the future of the space industry and highlight the success of space-related industries at Westcott.

Guests can listen to talks from industry leaders, view cutting edge technology, and delve into topics such as UK Space Sector trends, drones and regulation, space sustainability, university collaborations, and industry success stories.

Among the businesses and technology being featured is the Westcott Space Hub.

Nigel MacKenzie, development manager at Westcott said: “A huge amount of development has been completed within the Westcott Space Cluster in the last few years. This has taken the cluster capabilities to the next level by creating a collaborative eco-system for like-minded companies to develop their ideas and grow sustainably.”

Guided tours will visit businesses within the Westcott Enterprise Zone.

Councillor Angela Macpherson added: “We are delighted to support the Westcott Showcase event, which will showcase pioneering and cutting-edge companies that are rapidly growing across the space and technology sectors, based within the Westcott Enterprise Zone.

“Westcott is one of the most exciting innovation assets here in Buckinghamshire. Over the past five years we have helped to further develop the huge potential of the space sector and believe that future collaborations across sectors will continue to build a secure platform for UK innovation and growth.”

Tim Pinchin, Head of Communications at the Satellite Applications Catapult, said: “The Showcase is a wonderful opportunity for space businesses at Westcott to demonstrate their strengths and new innovations. This will be the fourth showcase event, and the best one yet, demonstrating the strong growth and potential for space sector companies in Buckinghamshire."

The event will begin at 10am with tours taking place throughout the rest of the morning and afternoon, drinks will be provided for all attendees.