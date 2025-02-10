Oven cleaning specialist Ovenu serves up £11,000 Gredi-Box giveaway to support Buckinghamshire school cooking lessons

Ovenu, the UK’s largest oven cleaning franchise, is offering schools the chance to claim £11,000 worth of Gredi-Boxes – an innovative product developed to make school cooking lessons more affordable and accessible.

It removes the need for parents to buy full-sized packs of ingredients like flour and sugar for cooking lessons, allowing pupils to take pre-measured, exact quantities, which also reduces food waste.

In addition, the Ovenu-designed Gredi-Box, which normally retails for £18.99, does away with the burden of having to carry multiple containers of ingredients to school

The giveaway seeks to support schools in Buckinghamshire, teaching pupils essential life skills like cooking and baking, while easing the financial burden on families who would otherwise need to buy full-sized ingredient packs - ensuring every pupil can fully participate.

Rik Hellewell shows off some Gredi-Boxes with members of Ovenu’s head office team, Vikki Openshaw and Shannon Martin

The Gredi-Box, made of hygiene-grade materials, consists of three main sections – one for pre-prepared items, a section to keep ingredients fresh and dry, and a durable deep lid allowing the finished dish to be safely stored on its homeward journey.

It also includes 100 self-seal mini-bags for small quantities of solids or liquids, together with four 100ml bottles, two of which are ideal for transporting egg yolks and whites.

Rik Hellewell, the founder and managing director of Ovenu, said: “We’re pleased to launch this initiative to help schools inspire the next generation of cooks and bakers. It’s an essential life skill that teaches responsibility, creativity, and nutrition – abilities that are under threat as more young people and families turn to takeaways for convenience.

“One of our main objectives is to save parents hundreds of pounds during the three years pupils are required to attend cooking classes. Taking a few minutes weighing and measuring the correct quantity of items at home, that are probably already in the kitchen cupboard, will save parents an awful lot of money.

“It’s a process that encourages children to get more involved in food preparation, promoting healthier and more affordable eating habits while saving valuable time during cooking lessons. I hope this initiative brings a small but meaningful benefit to both schools and families.”

Ovenu is giving away 600 Gredi-Boxes - in cases of 20 - on a first come-first served basis. Schools can collect a maximum of five cases by arrangement from its headquarters in Wokingham, Berkshire.

For schools further afield, delivery can be arranged at a modest courier fee of £15 for the first case and £10 for each additional case.

Any schools interested in the offer can email [email protected].