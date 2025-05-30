Valued at £1.6mValued at £1.6m
Valued at £1.6m

Offers submitted for £1.6m 4-bedroom property in Aylesbury Vale with private tennis court

By James Lowson
Published 30th May 2025, 12:07 BST
Offers have been tabled to purchase one of the most expensive homes in the Weston Turville region.

Bids have been submitted to buy a £1.6m-valued property located on Wendover Road in Weston Turville.

Within its spacious private grounds the home boasts a tennis court and spacious gardens including shrubs and trees.

Connells is selling the home and further specifics can be found on Zoopla here. The home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three reception rooms.

Connells says: “This well presented family home is spread over a substantial plot offering light and airy accommodation.”

You can check out the property in greater detail by clicking through the below gallery:

The large open plan kitchen has high end integrated appliances.

1. Kitchen

The large open plan kitchen has high end integrated appliances. Photo: Connells

Photo Sales
One of three spacious reception rooms within the home.

2. Living room

One of three spacious reception rooms within the home. Photo: Connells

Photo Sales
Connells says the garden wraps around the property and is mainly laid to lawn with the rear garden again planted with mature shrubs.

3. Garden

Connells says the garden wraps around the property and is mainly laid to lawn with the rear garden again planted with mature shrubs. Photo: Connells

Photo Sales
The current cosy dining room within the home.

4. Dining room

The current cosy dining room within the home. Photo: Connells

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Aylesbury ValeBidsZoopla
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice