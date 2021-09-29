Non-surgical enhancement clinic set to open in Aylesbury

A clinic dedicated to non-surgical enhancements is set to open in Aylesbury next month, it will be one of the only places in town offering this service.

The clinic will offer lip enhancement, anti-wrinkle work, dermal fillers and other beauty procedures, it opens on Duck Farm Court in Aylesbury on October 1.

M.E. Cosmetics Clinic, is an expansion from a work-from-home business which is already up and running.

Maisie Matthews

Two years ago, Maisie Mathews, 22, started a non-surgical enhancement business in town and is now upgrading to her own specialised clinic.

She says the business has grown through word-of-mouth reviews and is one of the only places in Central Aylesbury helping people to become the 'best version of themselves'.

She said: "I came to Aylesbury from Manchester two years ago, not really knowing anyone.

"I started working in the industry for fun, because it was something I was always passionate about."

ME Cosmetics

MP Caroline Harris criticised the lack of regulation involved in checking non-surgical enhancement clinics work, calling it the 'wild west'.

"We have practitioners who are destroying the industry's reputation by practising completely unqualified and we have victims who are scarred for life", the MP told the government.

Maisie addressed concerns around lack of industry regulations when it comes to her business, she told the Bucks Herald: "I want to make sure my clients know they are in safe hands.

"I go on extra courses and complete extra training. All the training I do is registered with the CPD (Continuing Professional Development) and I'm fully accredited.

"It's like any industry you get good practitioners and then you get bad ones as well."

Non-surgical enhancement isn't regulated with the same scrutiny as other medical services. Meaning the level for entry for conducting potentially life-changing surgery isn't, as high as that required for the people looking after your health and teeth.

Maisie has practiced advanced aesthetics for two-and-a-half years and believes the horror stories and issues around beauty enhancement are given an unrepresentative amount of publicity.

Data from Healthline in 2018 suggested fewer than 1% of plastic surgeries had complications. The American health site scrutinised 25,000 cases.

Maisie admitted that coming out of lockdown interest in her business has boomed and this rise in popularity has been seen across the country.

Health Minister Nadine Dorries wants to ban botox procedures on under 18s, in her reasoning the minister sighted youngsters aiming for unrealistic Instagram looks.

The television series, Love Island, was also referenced, as it often presents young aspirational, soon-to-be extremely famous people, who have undertaken cosmetic procedures.

Maisie who doesn't work on under 18s added: "I am aware of that, I think a lot of people do look at the Kardashians and get unrealistic expectations.

"Their photos are heavily edited...I have no problem telling someone to 'hang on', if they walk in and started demanding this, that, and this, all at once.