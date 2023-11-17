Churchill Retirement Living is inviting local people to nominate friends and relatives over 60 who they believe deserve a magical experience this Christmas.

Churchill is spreading the festive cheer with special events being held across its developments nationwide including at Oscar Lodge in Aylesbury. One lucky winner could have the opportunity to attend the event as a guest of honour and experience the true magic of Christmas with Churchill. The VIP attendee will also receive a Christmas hamper and a £100 M&S gift voucher.

The Festive Cheer event at Oscar Lodge will take place on Thursday 7th December, with beautiful decorations, delicious festive food and drink and Christmas Carols to sing along with.

To nominate a deserving friend or relative, simply visit churchillretirement.co.uk/festive-cheer for entry details and T&Cs. The closing date for entries is Thursday 30th November.

Churchill’s Regional Marketing Manager Tunji Quadri says: “Christmas at a Churchill development is a very special time. Unfortunately, this can be in stark contrast to how many older people experience the festive period. According to Age UK, almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year.

“Our Festive Cheer events are designed to spread the magic this Christmas. They are open to everyone, but we wanted to make the experience unique for one special VIP. Perhaps you know someone who should be rewarded for their commitment to volunteering or charity work this year, an individual who is experiencing loneliness or has faced some hard times recently, or simply a loved one who deserves to be spoiled this Christmas.

“Winners are invited to bring guests along, plus our welcoming Owners will be on hand to share the joy and make new friendships. It promises to be a very special occasion that captures the true spirit of a Churchill Christmas.”