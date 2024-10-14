Nine Aylesbury Vale pubs included in popular Good Beer Guide for 2025
Each year the Campaign for Real Ale Group, details its favourite places to drink a beer up and down the country.
This year nine watering holes in Aylesbury Vale that made the cut:
-The King’s Head, Aylesbury -The White Hart, Aylesbury -The Aristocrat, Aylesbury -The Hop Pole, Aylesbury -The Oak, Aston Clinton -The Swan, Great Kimble -The King and Queen, Wendover -The Rising Sun, Haddenham -The George and Dragon, Quainton
To mark the launch of new guide members of the Aylesbury Vale branch gathered for a celebration at the Swan in Great Kimble. Each pub that is included in the bumper publication is included based on votes from CAMRA members, collected across the course of the year.
The Swan has been a regular fixture in the guide over recent years and is celebrating its 10th consecutive entry.
It has been praised by CAMRA for its range of local ales, often stocking beer from Tring and Vale breweries.
Mike Clarke, Chair of the Aylesbury Vale and Wycombe CAMRA branch said: “The guide recognises beer quality, so we support smaller pubs that offer a limited range of beers if that means the ale turns over quickly and stays fresh. The Swan is a true village local, providing a vital service in a rural area where there are few other amenities.”
This year’s Good Beer Guide can be ordered online now, featuring 4,500 of the UK’s best pubs.