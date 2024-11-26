If you’re tying the knot soon and want all the essence of a wedding in a stately home without the stately home price tag, look no further.

The Private Lounge – a stylish room within The Judges Lodgings building, next to the Old County Offices in Aylesbury – opens its doors next month.

With capacity for up to 45 people, the elegant venue boasts a marble fireplace, antique mirror and ornate fixtures and fittings. With a soft colour palette, the room aims to give couples an intimate and romantic setting for those seeking an alternative to the nearby Register Office.

Situated in the heart of the town centre, the venue also offers ready access to a variety of other venues for wedding parties looking to continue their celebrations with their guests.

The Private Lounge will have an exclusive preview event on Saturday, January 11 between 1pm and 4pm. Guests are invited to check out the new venue in person, to see if it could be the perfect location for their wedding. The event is also open to wedding planners and suppliers such as photographers and videographers.

Mark Winn, Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and regulatory services, said: “We are delighted to be able to open up this new venue to couples looking to tie the knot in Buckinghamshire. While our existing Register Office provides a fantastic location for many couples, we know there are some who are looking for a bit of history.

"Whether you have visions of a Bridgerton-style ceremony or are simply looking for a more intimate setting for your big day, this new venue gives couples a desirable and affordable option to consider. It gives all the essence of a wedding in a stately home without the stately home price tag and is guaranteed to provide the full quota of Instagram-ready shots that we know are so important to many couples.”

Mark added: “We are really excited about this new venue and we know it will become a popular choice with couples extremely quickly so don’t delay, come along and see us as soon as possible.”