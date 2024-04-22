New wedding styling business launched with eco-friendly principles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Born out of a deep-rooted passion for sustainability, Prop Hire Bucks uses over 15 years of experience in event styling to showcase that luxury styling can be both affordable and environmentally friendly while prioritising eco-friendly choices.

“The presence of mass-produced wedding items flooding social marketplaces and sales platforms is concerning. There is an excessive consumption of brand-new products for one-time use; something needs to change!” said Rosie, founder of Prop Hire Bucks. “If we can reduce the demand for single-use items even marginally across the industry, then we will feel we have achieved something!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using the core principles of reuse, reduce and recycle, they aim to lead the way in making changes within a multi-billion-pound industry. “All our items are either reused or recycled, thus reducing the demand for single-use items. Hire don’t buy!”

Rustic wedding styling

As a new business, Prop Hire Bucks is introducing an opportunity for three couples to secure their full wedding styling for a heavily discounted rate of £199. They promise to transform these three weddings into unforgettable experiences, tailored to the vision and preferences of each couple and shine the light on the benefits of hiring props.

The selected couples will work closely with Prop Hire Bucks' experienced stylist to bring their wedding visions to life. From elegant décor elements to stunning tablescapes, Prop Hire Bucks will curate every design aspect of the wedding to reflect the personality and style of each couple.

Couples interested in being considered for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity should visit www.prophirebucks.co.uk/exclusive-offer by 7th May.