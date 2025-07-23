A popular tourist attraction in Aylesbury Vale has announced a vintage toy will be available for families to discover.

A new soft toy will be hidden around Antiques at Wendover after its longtime mascot Eric was stolen.

Eric was taken in 2023 and despite the best efforts of families and residents to locate him, remains missing. Posters were put up around the town and appeals were placed in magazines in the hope the offender would come forward and return the toy, but none were successful.

For 20 years staff at the centre would hide the vintage toy in different parts of its venue for families to discover.

Bertie

If visitors could successfully locate Eric they were rewarded with a prize from Eric’s box. However, with Eric being taken away from families the centre has now introduced his son Bertie. Throughout the summer families will have the chance to locate the small furry son.

Nicky Gregory, who owns the store, revealed that supporters from as far afield as Wheatley and Oxford enquired about Eric after hearing he was stolen, and many customers said they travelled especially to the site to locate him.

Eric was taken just before Christmas in 2023 and the centre put up a £25 award for anyone who could locate him. It is believed that the toy thief is known to the police, but they were unable to track down the person responsible.

Video footage the store passed on to the police suggested a man in his 60s wearing a blue New York Yankees baseball cap of a slim build could have vital information regarding the theft.

Eric is still missing

A spokesperson for the centre said: “Bertie left Africa to search for his father as soon as he was old enough, but got lost and was being cared for by a kindly trader. Bertie has come to the Antiques Centre and will take over the sterling work done by Louis the Lemur (Eric’s distant cousin) who will join the other members of Eric’s family who have come to the Centre and are now sitting on top of the glass cabinet at the top of the stairs.”

From August 1, visitors will be able to search for Bertie and win prizes from his toy box.