A new Tesco Express shop is opening in a village near Leighton Buzzard and Aylesbury.

Tesco has confirmed plans to open a new shop in Edlesborough later this year. It will be located at 2 Pebblemoor by the village green and the retail giant is encouraging local groups to take advantage of community grants that have been authorised as part of the project.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are excited to open our new Edlesborough Express store and begin serving the local community. Our shelves will feature a wide range of fresh produce, value-packed meal deals and delicious bakery treats.

"We are also thrilled to be part of Tesco Stronger Starts, our blue token voting scheme which provides essential funding to local schools and community groups to support the health and wellbeing of children.”

Another Tesco Express store has been opened in Buckinghamshire earlier this year in Chalfont St Peter

To access the grants, community groups and schools are encouraged to apply via the Tesco Stronger Starts scheme. This scheme allows customers to vote every three months for a cause it wants the retail group to support. The group with the most votes is then awarded up to £1,500, second place up to £1,000 and third place up to £500.

The new Express store will also participate in the Community Food Connection scheme, which redistributes surplus food to charities and

community groups from every Tesco store at the end of each day.

Data from the convenience store chain shows that since its launch in 2016, the Tesco Community Food Connection Scheme has donated more than 145 million meals to charities across the UK.