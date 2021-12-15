New store opens in Aylesbury including a Costa Coffee and independent butcher creating 20 new jobs

A new store has opened in Aylesbury creating up to 25 jobs, it contains Costa Coffee and an independent butcher.

It is a One Stop convenience shop, which is now open on 60B Wedgewood Street in Fairford Leys.

The new store will be ran by Raj Paranthaban who also owns seafood restaurant, Salt & Vinegar, which is just a few doors down.

One Stop in Aylesbury

Raj has agreed a 20-year lease with property company LCP, to take over the 3246 sq ft unit.

Raj, who also runs a second One Stop in Aylesbury, came to the UK from Sri Lanka in the early 1990s, aged just 19, and settled in Fairford Leys, initially.

He said: "Though I started businesses in many places, my heart has always longed to come back to Fairford Leys to make that connection with the local community.

"An opportunity came to buy Salt & Vinegar and I grew closer to the locals. It was a comeback for me, especially after the pandemic because like every other businessman I was affected by the extraordinary events of Covid-19.

“I already own a One Stop shop and when I found out LCP had 60B available, I knew it would be ideal for a new convenience shop. I'm looking forward to serving the Fairford Leys community again."

One Stop is now open between 6am and 11pm every day of the week.