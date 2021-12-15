New store opens in Aylesbury including a Costa Coffee and independent butcher creating 20 new jobs
You can check out the new store now
A new store has opened in Aylesbury creating up to 25 jobs, it contains Costa Coffee and an independent butcher.
It is a One Stop convenience shop, which is now open on 60B Wedgewood Street in Fairford Leys.
The new store will be ran by Raj Paranthaban who also owns seafood restaurant, Salt & Vinegar, which is just a few doors down.
Raj has agreed a 20-year lease with property company LCP, to take over the 3246 sq ft unit.
Raj, who also runs a second One Stop in Aylesbury, came to the UK from Sri Lanka in the early 1990s, aged just 19, and settled in Fairford Leys, initially.
He said: "Though I started businesses in many places, my heart has always longed to come back to Fairford Leys to make that connection with the local community.
"An opportunity came to buy Salt & Vinegar and I grew closer to the locals. It was a comeback for me, especially after the pandemic because like every other businessman I was affected by the extraordinary events of Covid-19.
“I already own a One Stop shop and when I found out LCP had 60B available, I knew it would be ideal for a new convenience shop. I'm looking forward to serving the Fairford Leys community again."
One Stop is now open between 6am and 11pm every day of the week.
Toby Saggers, LCP asset manager, said: "It's great news that Raj, an existing tenant, has taken another one of our properties. Fairford Leys is a fantastic local shopping destination, and I am sure the additional choice being offered by this new store will be welcomed by residents.”