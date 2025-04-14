Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new restaurant is opening in a Buckinghamshire town later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been confirmed that an eatery called BEAR is opening at the Crazy Bear Hotel in Beaconsfield this June.

Chef Carlo Scotto is running the new venue and has produced a menu based on his experiences living and cooking across the world. It will draw on his time in Scandinavia, Asia, and other places with clear cultural identities associated with cooking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights on the menu that have been shared ahead of the restaurant’s opening include: Pickled Attika Kohlrabi, Langoustine, Jalapeno, Purple Shiso with Salad Burnet, Laminated brioche made entirely by hand served with an unconventional 3 Layered Butter coated in burnet hay and a Moroccan Spiced Duck with morels poached in a home-brewed pickled aged rum, tempeh fermented British Asparagus, with wild garlic and lacquered in a beetroot jus.

Carlo Scotto

A spokesperson for the restaurant has confirmed the opening is being timed to match other refurbishments at the hotel. The Beaconsfield hotel is among a chain that was recently sold to Richard Booth and Tom Etridge in January of this year.

It has been confirmed that bookings can be made at the restaurant from the start of next month.

The spokesperson added: “Set within an immersive open kitchen and an exclusive 14-cover chef’s table, BEAR offers an intimate front-row seat to culinary artistry as it unfolds. Chef Carlo's new concept will showcase a bold tasting menu rooted in foraged ingredients, seasonal produce, and world-class technique. A promise of a sensory journey unlike any other."