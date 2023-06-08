New restaurant opens on Aylesbury High Street and one of its burgers has 20 ounces of patties

A new Burger franchise has opened a takeaway store on Aylesbury High Street.

Brim Burgers opened at 108 Aylesbury High Street on Friday (2 June).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aylesbury is the fifth place to boast a Brim Burgers store, with the company already operating in Hemel Hempstead, Luton, London, and Chesham.

One of Brims Burgers

It is advertising further openings in Milton Keynes, Shepherd’s Bush, and Watford on its website here.

Brim Burgers prides itself on producing serious no nonsense food with a different twist.

Brim Burger says, after years of trying different recipes, ingredients and searching the land for the best grass fed cows for the meat, we have got a burger that you have to try.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The franchise claims to create burgers that are light, juicy and addictive. The company claims to receive meat that is delivered daily to ensure freshness and burger buns from high quality artisan bakers.

Burgers are sold in three sizes at UK venues, standard, which is six ounces, serious, which is eight ounces, and smashing burgers which are 12 ounces.

The company has its own signature sauce which it serves with its traditional, Brim Burger. Other burger options include, the meltdown, which comes with hot cheese sauce, and the fiery brimstone that is served with habañero sauce.

Also Brim Burgers serves: smashed shrooms, as a vegetarian option, the BBQ rasher, the chicken run, sweet chilli time, and Hawaiian Heaven, which sees turkey rashers combined with grilled pineapple.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the most eye-catching burger on the menu is the Brim Maniac, which has 20 ounces worth of patties, alongside five cheese layers, caramelised onions, chilli jam, the franchise’s sauce, three slices of turkey bacon, and two onion rings, all in a brioche bun.

The store also sells a veggie burger, and gives customers the opportunity to build their own burger.

Also, the company sells a variety of hot dogs, milkshakes, including customised Brim shakes, plus a number of fries options.

Mac and cheese, chicken bites, and onion rings are also among the sides which can be purchased on their own.

Advertisement

Advertisement