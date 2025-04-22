New restaurant and hot food store to open in Aylesbury town centre

Coming soon to Aylesbury

New signage has been spotted in Aylesbury advertising the opening of two new businesses.

Just Spuds is opening in Market Square next to Subway and Muntenia’s is opening in Kingsbury.

Little information about either business is available online. Just Spuds Ltd was registered by Aylesbury-based businessmen on Companies House last month.

Just Spuds advertises loaded potatoes, paninis, baguettes, salads, and coffees. Its umbrella company is described as running takeaway food shops and mobile goods stalls on Companies House.

Muntenia’s will specialise in serving Romanian cuisine. It is advertising a breakfast, seafood, and grilled food on its sign.

Neither outlet has set up Facebook pages or have contact numbers for business enquiries and potential deliveries at the time of writing.

