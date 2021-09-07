New property centre coming to Aylesbury creating local jobs

A new property centre is set to open in Aylesbury at the end of September creating local jobs.

Estate agent, haart, is opening a new centre at the Berryfields development, the company is looking for new staff who know the local area.

Tim Wardley, managing director of haart’s Land and New Homes division explained: “Aylesbury is one of the fastest growing locations in the UK. We have been looking to invest in the area for some time as we expand our network.

haart’s new area partner Shaun Dodson

“This is an opportunity to do something different by opening the only property centre at Berryfields, which is in a convenient location with free parking nearby for local homebuyers and sellers to visit us.

“It will also become our base for expanding our estate agency services to neighbouring towns and villages across Buckinghamshire, through our unique partnership model which involves recruiting local people with local knowledge.”

The area partner appointed to manage the new Aylesbury centre, Shaun Dodson, joined haart in July. Shaun, who has more than 30 years’ estate agency experience, is excited by the opportunity to recruit and grow the new team.

“It’s amazing to be moving into a brand new, well-equipped centre in a really exclusive and vibrant area,” he said.

“Berryfields has fantastic, well-planned infrastructure including new schools, a railway station and attractive green spaces and it is continuing to grow beyond 5,000 new homes. It’s exciting to join haart as it too continues to expand.”

The purpose of the centre is to provide: estate agency, new homes sales and mortgage services.

The estate agent is promising discounts for its first few clients at the new Aylesbury centre.

Experts of Aylesbury are invited to send their CVs to land and new homes associate Katy Michalski at [email protected]