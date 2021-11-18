New pizza store is now open for business in Aylesbury

A new pizza store officially opened in Aylesbury yesterday evening (November 17), temporarily it's a collection only business.

Eagle Pizza is the latest takeaway business to open its doors in Aylesbury, the new start-up is the second UK store in this franchise.

An Eagle Pizza already serves up Italian specials of all shapes and sizes in Milton Keynes, ownership hopes to open stores in Oxford and Leighton Buzzard shortly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Milton Keynes store

Management are taking a slow and steady approach with the Aylesbury restaurant, its delivery service will only start once more staff are trained up.

With new starters lined up for next week and a key business partner returning, the hope is deliveries will be available in Aylesbury on Monday (November 22).

The new pizzeria is located on 14 Kingsbury and joins a whole host of fast hot food options spread throughout Central Aylesbury.

Current manager Arbab Amjad has plenty of hospitality experience and is temporarily in charge, he hopes to hand over the reigns to his brother once the business is up and running.

A look at Eagle Pizza two months ago

Arbab owns the Farmhouse Pizza store in Aylesbury and his brother is the custodian of Aylesbury's Eagle Pizza business.

Arbab advises customers can visit the Eagle Pizza store to check out lunchtime specials and four mega deals available in store, further family packs are advertised online.

Currently, the Eagle Pizza Aylesbury store is advertising Mexican, vegetarian and meat feast toppings.