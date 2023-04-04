A pet charity shop is set to open in Aylesbury town centre, new signage has revealed.

National homeless animal support group, Woodgreen, has put up a flyer advertising the opening of a new shop in central Aylesbury.

Woodgreen is opening at the vacant unit next to Starbucks in Market Square.

New signs have been spotted advertising the opening

Previously the prominent building in the town centre was a Bon Marche store, but last Easter the women’s fashion outlet closed on short notice.

After much speculation Starbucks opened a cafe at the central Aylesbury site, yet it only used up half of the retail store, leaving room for the Woodgreen venue.

Currently Woodgreen has over 20 stores operating in the UK, all in the east of Englands. Nearby pet shops can be visited in Bicester and Newport Pagnell.

Its flyer in Aylesbury reads: “Hello Aylesbury! New shop Opening Soon.

Opening soon

“Be part of our team - we have a range of exciting retail volunteer roles available.

To apply or for more information, visit the website or contact them by email.

“We look forward to seeing you!”

Woodgreen staff are behind the Channel 4 reality show, The Dog House, which is a programme dedicated to getting canines out of shelters and into the hands of caring new owners.

Donations can be handed into the charity stores which help fund the organisation’s animal welfare work.

Collections are available for bulky pre-loved furniture, provided the generous resident lives within 15 miles of a store.

Residents are encouraged to donate furniture, electronics, household items, books, CDs, DVDs, and clothing to the charity’s shops.

Latest estimates show that the charity employs over 300 people and was formed 99 years ago. Woodgreen Pets Charity has one of the largest animal rehoming centres in Europe, as well as its shops.

As well as taking pets off owners who can no longer look after their animals, the charity offers advice to people who need guidance and tips for looking after their prized creatures.

Members of staff are trained to listen to owners who may no longer be able to look after their furry companions.