New multi-million pound robotic innovation distribution centre is coming to Aylesbury creating 150 jobs

Rexel UK which specialises in electrical distribution and solutions work, is opening a new centre in Aylesbury creating 150 new jobs.

The company hopes to open the new centre in the spring of 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A look at the design plans

Rexel UK is part of the Rexel Group which is based in Paris and looking to expand.

A spokesperson for the company said: “By building a new dedicated facility that can serve as a logistics and distribution hub, Rexel is better able to support customers, especially across London, the South East and the South West.”

On completion the new centre will cover 184,000 sq. ft and will use robotic technology with the hope of accelerating its dispatch service.

Aylesbury

Currently, Rexel Group has 18 hubs and 284 branches.

CEO for Rexel UK, Edgar Aponte, said: “This DC is a testimony to Rexel Group’s investment for the future and is a major milestone for us.

“We remain committed to delivering the best quality electrical products and solutions, and are always looking ahead to see how we can improve the customer experience.

“This DC will serve our branches and customers even better, by ensuring speed and agility of our operations and provide greater product availability.”

Rexel UK is delivering the centre

Tritax Symmetry is the company tasked with building the centre, it specialises in green logistic buildings.

The building will use PV solar, with up to 25% of available roof space given over to generating green energy through PV.

Aponte added: “Whilst we are building a facility with a focus on digital innovation,

using the best in class robotics and automation, nothing can replace the importance

of customer interaction, which will remain at the heart of our business.

“This means the ‘final mile’ delivery, will be made by our own local branch vans and hubs.

“We all know wholesale is a fast-paced world.