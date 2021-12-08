The long-awaited McDonald’s restaurant in Buckingham finally opened its doors this morning, Wednesday, December 7.

The drive-through take-away, on the site of the Tesco Superstore, is set to create more than 110 new full and part-time jobs locally, McDonald's says.

It will feature all the latest McDonald’s innovations for customers, including free-to-use tablets and mobile phone charging points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new McDonald's restaurant in Buckingham

The restaurant will be run by local franchisee Don Gordon, who will now be employing 360 people with the addition of the new restaurant in Buckingham.

Don said: “My team and I are excited to be opening a brand new McDonald’s restaurant in Buckingham.

"It’s fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone.

"We’re looking forward to seeing our customers enjoy our services on offer, and we will be delighted to play a key part in the local community.

Customers can use the My McDonald’s App to order and pay for their meal in advance, contact free.

The app sends a notification to the kitchen as soon as customers are within 100m of the restaurant, meaning all orders are prepared fresh for customers to drive through and pick up.

Alternatively, customers can choose to park and have their order brought to them via Click & Serve.

The nationwide introduction of Table Marker, available exclusively through the My McDonald’s App, means customers can find a table, order via their phone and have their food delivered straight to where they’re sitting.