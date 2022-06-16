New manufacturing and distribution facility in Buckingham could create 50 jobs

Midlands-based developer the Deeley Group has applied to Buckinghamshire Council for planning permission to build the new 40,000sq ft unit.

If the application is successful, the developer expects to be on site by this winter, with the aim of completing the new industrial unit by autumn 2023

The land will be acquired, subject to successfully gaining planning consent, from the Human Capability Foundation – a grant-making foundation based in Buckingham which is supported by Natco Foods Ltd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CGI of the planned manufacturing and distribution facility

The site has an historic planning consent for use as a cash-and-carry linked to the adjacent factory.

Deeley Group is currently seeking a tenant or occupier for the manufacturing and distribution facility, which it forecasts will create 50 new jobs..

The business, headquartered in Coventry, has experience of providing manufacturing facilities in Bucks, having developed Buckingham’s first purpose-built freehold business centre, and constructed 70,000sq ft of industrial units at Kites Park in Princes Risborough.

Development consultant Andrew Brazier said: “This scheme will create a vital new employment opportunity for the manufacturing and logistics industry in Buckinghamshire.

“There is a growing need in the region for industrial units of this type. The development is perfectly positioned on an established, thriving industrial park which benefits from excellent transport links to the A421 and nearby motorways.

“This will be the third time that we have worked in Buckingham, following the hugely successful bespoke development of industrial units at Swan Business Centre and Anglevale.

“We hope, depending on planning consent, to have the unit completed by autumn 2023 and will be seeking a tenant or occupier for the facility in the coming months.”

Ziran Land is a joint venture partner on the development, and Chris White, managing director of Banbury-based White Commercial, is the developer’s retained agent on the scheme.

Chris said: “This scheme – Signet 40 - provides a quality building in its own self-contained site, to be developed by Deeley Properties between the M1 and M40 – in an area with significant shortages of quality industrial and warehousing accommodation.