New gym set to open in Bucks town as company's expansion plans are approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to open a new gym in a Buckinghamshire town have been given the green light.

This is just one of the many applications considered by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

Planning approval is up in Buckinghamshire

New gym opening, unit 2 Corinium Industrial Estate Raans Road, Amersham (PL/24/0749/FA)

Planning officers have given Crossfit Chiltern Ltd permission to open a new gym on the industrial estate by the railway line.

The company is set to move its existing site on Plantation Road to the vacant lot at the estate, which already hosts an existing boxing gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unit has most recently been used for industrial purposes and as a warehouse.

Crossfit Chiltern’s plans state: “Internally, the existing layout will remain unchanged, with the ground floor providing the main reception, disabled toilet, two gym floors; with toilets and changing rooms in the mezzanine.”

The company says that units 2 and 2a, have 21 car parking spaces, of which 13 are allocated to the site, while the estate as a whole has over 240 spaces.

New postbox on land outside ‘Pinehill’, Perks Lane, Prestwood (24/05821/CONSA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Mail is to install a ‘lamp pedestal’ style postbox on a highway verge between the main road and a house known as ‘Pinehill’.

Its plans read: “It appears that the proposed post box would be a replacement for an existing post box in a brick pillar on the corner adjacent to Pinehill which has become hidden by vegetation.”

The replacement box would be set slightly further from the junction with Hampden Road.

Royal Mail said the principle of vehicles stopping at this location had ‘already been established’ by the existing post box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New solar panels, Holmer Green Senior School, Parish Piece, Holmer Green (PL/24/1313/PRASP)

Plans have been laid to mount several arrays of panels to the roofs of different buildings at the school.