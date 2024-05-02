New gym set to open in Bucks town as company's expansion plans are approved
Plans to open a new gym in a Buckinghamshire town have been given the green light.
This is just one of the many applications considered by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.
To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.
New gym opening, unit 2 Corinium Industrial Estate Raans Road, Amersham (PL/24/0749/FA)
Planning officers have given Crossfit Chiltern Ltd permission to open a new gym on the industrial estate by the railway line.
The company is set to move its existing site on Plantation Road to the vacant lot at the estate, which already hosts an existing boxing gym.
The unit has most recently been used for industrial purposes and as a warehouse.
Crossfit Chiltern’s plans state: “Internally, the existing layout will remain unchanged, with the ground floor providing the main reception, disabled toilet, two gym floors; with toilets and changing rooms in the mezzanine.”
The company says that units 2 and 2a, have 21 car parking spaces, of which 13 are allocated to the site, while the estate as a whole has over 240 spaces.
New postbox on land outside ‘Pinehill’, Perks Lane, Prestwood (24/05821/CONSA)
Royal Mail is to install a ‘lamp pedestal’ style postbox on a highway verge between the main road and a house known as ‘Pinehill’.
Its plans read: “It appears that the proposed post box would be a replacement for an existing post box in a brick pillar on the corner adjacent to Pinehill which has become hidden by vegetation.”
The replacement box would be set slightly further from the junction with Hampden Road.
Royal Mail said the principle of vehicles stopping at this location had ‘already been established’ by the existing post box.
New solar panels, Holmer Green Senior School, Parish Piece, Holmer Green (PL/24/1313/PRASP)
Plans have been laid to mount several arrays of panels to the roofs of different buildings at the school.
The applicant Dr Fangbo Liu of eEnergy Group said: “We are hoping this will reduce the carbon emissions and provide the customer with a lower electrical bill price overall.”