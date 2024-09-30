New food and hygiene ratings given to 15 Aylesbury Vale businesses with many achieving top scores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food and hygiene ratings have been released for a number of businesses in Aylesbury Vale.

All rankings are scored between five and zero, with five being the highest and zero being the lowest rank. A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.

Here are the latest ratings for businesses in the Aylesbury Vale area:

-Slamburger, a takeaway at 4 Villiers Buildings, Buckingham Street in Aylesbury, was handed a five-out-of-five rating on 19 September.

-Bedgrove Fish And Grill at 15 Jansel Square in Aylesbury, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on 15 August.

-Waters Edge Marsworth at Lockhouse 39, Startops End, Marsworth, was given a five-out-of-five rating on 5 September.

-The Coffee Bean at 33 Jansel Square in Aylesbury was given a five-out-of-five rating on 15 August.

-Stay and Play Aylesbury Limited at 14 Hale Leys in Aylesbury received a five-out-of-five rating on 12 August.

-New York Deli at The Gateway at Buckinghamshire Council, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, was given a five-out-of-five rating on 25 July.

-Aylesbury Opportunities Centre at Thame Road South, Aylesbury, was given a five-out-of-five rating on 19 July.

-The Coffee Tree at 11 George Street in Aylesbury received a five-out-of-five rating on 19 July.

-Wimpy at 1-2 Hale Leys, Aylesbury, was given a five-out-of-five rating on 15 July.

-The Crown at Winslow Road, Granborough, was given a five-out-of-five rating on 4 September.

-The Old Swan at 58 High Street, Cheddington, received a five-out-of-five rating on 3 September.

-Bay 19 at Hulcott Lane, Bierton, received a five-out-of-five rating on 8 August.

-The Oak at 119 Green End Street, Aston Clinton received a three-out-of-five rating on 8 August.

-Burger Daddy at 75 Buckingham Street, Aylesbury received a five-out-of-five rating on 16 July.

-Eagle Pizza at 20a Kingsbury, Aylesbury, received a four-out-of-five rating on 15 July.