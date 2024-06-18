New doughnut shop selling coffee and shakes to open in Aylesbury town centre and is hiring

By James Lowson
Published 18th Jun 2024, 14:43 BST
A doughnut franchise based out of East London is set to open its first store outside the capital, in Aylesbury town centre.

Go Doughnuts is set to open a new store in Kingsbury Square. Signage has been erected showing a new store dedicated to the circular desert is opening soon in Aylesbury.

Go Doughnut’s posters also show that the store is looking to hire staff for its Aylesbury project.

Currently the new franchise has five stores selling the iced treats, all of them are based in East London. According to the company all five were opened within a year of each other.

Go Doughnuts is set to open in Aylesbury

A spokesperson for the company says on its website: “Crafted with a meticulous touch, our doughnuts are an enticing fusion of signature icings, delectable toppings, and sumptuous sauces. Indulge your senses with our divine ice cream shakes, frappes, and mojitos, each boasting signature recipes and combinations that are conjured in-house. Savor the excellence of great coffee and luxurious hot chocolates, available in a delightful array of flavors that redefine your caffeinated experience.”

On its website Go Doughnuts goes on to state that it wants its stores to be family-friendly environments.

The Bucks Herald has approached the company for comment and details on when the store might be opening, plus how many jobs are set to be created by the new town centre venture.

Go Doughnuts is openly seeking further parties interested in opening further franchise stores on its website. It is interested in areas with high footfall rates, good transport links, that are close to restaurants and bars, along with other suggested criteria.

