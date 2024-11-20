Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new dessert cafe is set to open in Aylesbury later this month.

Signage shows that a Creams cafe is set to open at 39-41 High Street shortly. Creams is an ice cream and dessert brand which has roughly 100 stores in the UK. According to its automated voice message, its newest site is set to open in Aylesbury this month.

Creams was founded by Adam Mani and Balal Aqil in London in 2008 and has expanded to become a franchise with stores across the country.

Nearby Creams restaurants can be found in Hemel Hempstead and Milton Keynes.

Creams has built its brand around what it describes as a selection of mouth-watering, freshly made desserts, from waffles, crêpes and sundaes, to cakes, sorbets, gelatos and vegan desserts.

On its website, Creams says it creates its own signature gelato with ingredients sourced straight from Italy. The company adds that these desserts are then hand-crafted and made a factory in England.

Creams also puts an emphasis on the experience it gives customers, stores opened under its banner are expected to include striking visuals. Among trademark Creams features are a gelato counter, neon signage, BMX bikes and colourful skateboards.

On its menu Creams has a seasonal specials menu, a children’s section, a savoury section, a sundaes page, gelato and sorbet options, waffles, crepes, hot puddings, bubble teas, milkshakes, hot drinks, and cakes can also be ordered from Creams stores.

Creams did not respond to requests from The Bucks Herald asking for clarification on when the Aylesbury store will be opening.