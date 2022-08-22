New care service provider opens in Aylesbury and will create local jobs
A new care service centre has opened in Aylesbury which will provide additional at home support to residents who need it.
Carewell Health Recruitment has launched a home care business after getting the green light from the Care Quality Commission.
The newly approved business will create local jobs, although the total number of new opportunities is unknown at this time.
A spokesperson for Carewell stated it hopes to create a “substantial” amount of new roles to relieve care home capacity issues in Aylesbury Vale.
Most Popular
-
1
New care service provider opens in Aylesbury and will create local jobs
-
2
Aylesbury Housing Trust rebrands with a new name
-
3
Aylesbury-based housing provider announces £250k community fund
-
4
First look at designs for new Aylesbury gyms promising a different workout experience
-
5
Lidl launch bid to construct third supermarket store in Aylesbury
Carewell Health Homecare Services plans to offer a tailor-made service to suit every individual who uses its at home service.
Carewell Health Recruitment is based in George Street in Aylesbury.
When required carers will complete daily visits to people’s homes to assist with essential requirements such as cleaning, offering companionship or delivering personal care.
In certain instances the centre may authorise live-in support.
A spokesperson for Carewell Health Homecare said: “We are extremely passionate and dedicated to providing our customers with high quality care that
will enrich their lives. We strongly believe in our company’s values and ethos. We believe that an outstanding care service starts with a robust and values-based recruitment process and high-quality training of our carers to enable this for our customers."
Carewell Health Homecare Services is holding an open day to celebrate its launch on 2 September.
It will run from 11am to 4pm and high profile Aylesbury officials have been invited to attend the event, which will also be open to the public.