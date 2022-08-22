New care service provider opens in Aylesbury and will create local jobs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carewell Health Recruitment has launched a home care business after getting the green light from the Care Quality Commission.

The newly approved business will create local jobs, although the total number of new opportunities is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for Carewell stated it hopes to create a “substantial” amount of new roles to relieve care home capacity issues in Aylesbury Vale.

Carewell Health Homecare Services plans to offer a tailor-made service to suit every individual who uses its at home service.

Carewell Health Recruitment is based in George Street in Aylesbury.

When required carers will complete daily visits to people’s homes to assist with essential requirements such as cleaning, offering companionship or delivering personal care.

In certain instances the centre may authorise live-in support.

A spokesperson for Carewell Health Homecare said: “We are extremely passionate and dedicated to providing our customers with high quality care that

will enrich their lives. We strongly believe in our company’s values and ethos. We believe that an outstanding care service starts with a robust and values-based recruitment process and high-quality training of our carers to enable this for our customers."

Carewell Health Homecare Services is holding an open day to celebrate its launch on 2 September.