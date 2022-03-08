New barn store near Aylesbury set to open offering range of local independent brands

New barn stores are opening near Aylesbury this Saturday (12 March), offering a range of products from local independent brands.

In nearby Rowsham, experienced television and radio broadcaster Nigel Barden will officially open the new stores at the Wild Raven farm shop and tea room.

Among the businesses set to be featured at the new stores are: No2 Pound Street, an artisan cheese and wine which has a store in Wendover.

One of the platters guests can enjoy

Guests can also enjoy Mimic Gifts products, bathing and cleansings specialists that run a sustainable business in Leighton Buzzard.

Hertfordshire based, Lucky Lobster Art, will also have some of its finest work on offer, the business also runs virtual workshops.

Bucks-based, Creative Collective Pop Up, will also have some of its vintage brands showcased at the venture.

Organisers hope the new barn stores will create a unique shopping experience for people in Aylesbury and beyond.

Jamie the founder of the business

From midday. after the BBC food and drink broadcaster gets proceedings underway at a ribbon ceremony, plenty of activities will be available for families to enjoy.

Local bands will be playing live music to kickstart the grand opening.

Families can participate in a free scavenger hunt or meet Babe, a pot-bellied pig.

Curiositea rooms will be serving treats from its menu all weekend.

An event spokesman said: "The original barn was converted by owner and proprietor Jaime, with a vision to bring the very best in fruit and veg to the local community.

"This is a family business with a desire to offer great service, and quality, locally sourced food products.