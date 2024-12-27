New Aylesbury restaurants among Bucks businesses receiving top food hygiene ratings

The Mayor and deputy mayor of Aylesbury helped open Herali. Photo from Nalin Mallawala

Two of Aylesbury’s newest restaurants have received fives for their food and hygiene ratings after recent Bucks Council inspections.

Herali, the Sri Lankan restaurant that recently relocated to Cambridge Street, was given a five on 10 December.

The HoneyMoon, a South Indian and Sri Lankan eatery that opened weeks ago, was awarded top marks on 11 December.

All rankings are scored between five and zero, with five being the highest and zero being the lowest rank. A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.

Here are the latest reports published by the Food Standards Agency for businesses in Aylesbury Vale:

-Rated 5: HoneyMoon at 39 Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 11 December

-Rated 5: Starbucks at 3a Market Square, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 11 December

-Rated 5: The Railway Café At Buckinghamshire Railway Centre at Quainton Road Station, Station Road, Quainton, Buckinghamshire; rated on 11 December

-Rated 5: Herali at 161c Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 10 December

-Rated 5: Craftyard at 23a Walton Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 6 December

-Rated 5: The Bow at The Cedars, 116 High Street, Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire; rated on 6 December