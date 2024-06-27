New Aylesbury restaurant receives 3-out-of-5 food and hygiene rating as takeaway gets top score

By James Lowson
Published 27th Jun 2024, 12:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
One of Aylesbury’s newest restaurants has been given a three-out-of-five food and hygiene rating.

Latest updates from the Food Standards Agency shows that Kabul Dera in Kingsbury was given the score by a Bucks Council inspector.

Kabul Dera recently opened and is the first venue in Aylesbury that specialises in producing Afghan food.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All rankings are scored between five and zero, with five being the highest and zero being the lowest rank. A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.

The restaurant recently opened in AylesburyThe restaurant recently opened in Aylesbury
The restaurant recently opened in Aylesbury

Here are the latest reports published by the Food Standards Agency for businesses in Aylesbury Vale:

-Rated 4: Malebon Cafe at 21 Kingsbury, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 25

-Rated 4: Grill Co at 32a High Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 24

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

-Rated 3: Kabul Dera at 40 Kingsbury, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 19

-Rated 5: Louis' at 53 - 54 Nelson Street, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 5

-Rated 5: Sushi Corner Aylesbury at 17 Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 16

-Rated 3: The Bull And Butcher, a pub, bar or nightclub at Turville Valley Road, Turville, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 14

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

-Rated 5: Haldi Restaurant at 80 Marsworth Road, Pitstone, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 19

-Rated 5: Mey Bar & Grill at 36-37 High Street, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 18

-Rated 5: Bon Appetit - A422 at Ekfb - A422, Brackley Road, Westbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 10

-Rated 5: Bon Appetit - A4421 at Ekfb - A4421, Chetwode, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 10

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

-Rated 5: Bon Appetit - West Street Gawcott at Ekfb Hs2 - West Street, Gawcott Road, Twyford, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 10

-Rated 5: Aqua Vale Swimming & Fitness Centre at Park Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 4

-Rated 5: Bon Appetit - A418 at Ekfb - A418, Oxford Road, Stone, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 28

Related topics:AylesburyBuckinghamshireFood Standards AgencyBuckingham