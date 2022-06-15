New American style burger store opens in Aylesbury

At 4pm on Friday You Want Beef? opens its doors for the first time promising customers American style food.

The new takeaway store is located at 11 Buckingham Street at the heart of the town centre.

You Want Beef? in Aylesbury

Management at the new outlet advises that eight jobs have been created by the new business, the application process remains open for three of them.

The business’ smash burgers will be organic beef, other options on the menu include chicken burgers, and hot dogs, staff will be serving up fries as well.

A lot of work has gone into readying the new takeaway outlet, management reports.

the menu at the new store

Store manager James Wood said: “A lot of time and effort has gone into making sure the business is ready.

"While we’re a small store, we are sure customers will appreciate the amount of time and effort we have put into making sure the interior of the business is presented at a high quality.”

To celebrate the opening customers who visit the burger joint in its first few weeks will receive £3 discount vouchers.

You Want Beef? will also distribute vouchers to addresses near to the new store in central Aylesbury.

Part two of You Want Beef? Aylesbury's menu

Other franchises under the You Want Beef? umbrella exist in Luton and Birmingham.

James advised if the business is successful here, further You Want Beef? stores could be opened in other parts of town.

You Want Beef? in Aylesbury is owned by the same team behind the recently-opened Mr Cods Chippy.

They also own The Fryers Inn on Buckingham Street and announced to The Bucks Herald in March plans to open five takeaways by the end of 2022.

You Want Beef?’s maiden menu contains 13 main meals while additional sides and toppings can be purchased.

Customers can also purchase VIP milkshakes at the new store.

The takeaway is located next to the big Sainsbury’s store in Aylesbury’s town centre.