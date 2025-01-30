New 60-bed care home and padel tennis courts planned on Bucks rugby club field

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build a 60-bedroom dementia care home at the Amersham and Chiltern Rugby Football Club have been submitted to Buckinghamshire Council.

If approved, the four-storey building would be located on the south-eastern corner of the sports ground’s back field.

The club at Ash Grove, Weedon Lane, has agreed to sell the land to London-based developer Zephyr X, ‘subject to contract’.

It plans to use money from the sale to fund ‘significant improvements’ to its facilities, including a new all-weather 3G pitch in place of the existing training pitch with new floodlights and fencing to ‘allow teams to train throughout the season’.

Four new all-weather padel tennis courts are also planned, which it is hoped will improve Amersham and Chiltern’s ‘already-close’ links with the nearby Chesham Bois Tennis and Squash Club.

Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, but there is a ‘lack of provision’ in Amersham, according to the rugby club.

In a statement it said: “Investing in padel courts could meet this need and provide the club with another future income stream, which would help to finance the renewal of the all-weather surface when required, as well as the courts themselves.”

Other improvements planned by the club include reducing the slope on the ‘railway pitch’ using the soil from the training pitch, as well as improving the drainage of pitches and laying footpaths around them.

Improvements to the astroturf area outside the clubhouse are also proposed, as well as a new pond, circular running track in the southern part of the site and an extension and refurbishment of the clubhouse itself.

The building was last given a facelift nearly 20 years ago and ‘no longer meets the needs’ of the club, with work required on the gym, kitchen, bar, toilets and drainage.

The club said: “We have recently started a women’s team and need proper facilities for them, and for women referees.”

It said works would begin a few weeks after developer Zephyr X obtained planning permission, which ‘could be in the summer of 2025’.

The developer is set to be ‘closely involved’ in the works on the club facilities and will ‘improve Ash Grove and build a driveway’ as part of the plans.

Little information has been made public about plans for the care unit, but the club say it will be ‘based on a village concept’ and blueprints appear to show 22 parking spaces there.

The club says its sloped back field is suited to this part of the development as it is not used for rugby.

It said there was a ‘dearth of dementia care’ in England and Buckinghamshire and that extra care provision in the area would be the ‘strongest argument’ to win planning permission, which could be tricky due to the site being in the green belt.